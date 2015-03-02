BRIEF-JD Group says H1 HEPS from cont ops up 57.2 pct

March 2 (Reuters) - Jd Group Ltd

* Operating profit from continuing operations increased by 16.3 pct to 356 million rand (1st half 2014: 306 million rand)

* Headline EPS from continuing operations increased by 57.2 pct to 70.9 cents (1st half 2014: 45.1 cents) for six months ended 31 Dec.

* Revenue from continuing operations in six months to Dec. 31 increased by 10.5 pct to 17.0 billion rand (1st half 2014: 15.3 billion rand)

* Board has resolved that no interim dividend will be declared

* Management will continue to implement its process of operational restructuring during remainder of financial year