BRIEF-ad pepper media international FY revenue falls 4.7 pct to 47.3 mln euros

March 2 (Reuters) - ad pepper media international NV :

* Says group sales decreased to 47.3 million euros ($53.1 million) in 2014 financial year, equivalent to a 4.7 pct reduction compared with previous year (2013: 49.6 million euros)

* FY gross profit fell to 16.1 million euros (2013: profit 20.7 million euros)

* Says FY 2014 EBIT loss amounted to 3.9 million euros (2013: profit 4.7 million euros)

* Says FY 2014 EBITDA loss totaled 3.7 million euros (2013: profit 5.0 million euros)

* FY 2014 net loss 5.3 million euros (2013: profit 5.097 million euros)