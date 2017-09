March 2 (Reuters) - SinterCast AB :

* Doosan Infracore orders a second SinterCast process control system

* Doosan Infracore ordered a second process control system from Swedish Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI) process control specialist SinterCast

* Doosan Infracore ordered a second process control system from Swedish Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI) process control specialist SinterCast

* Says mini-system 3000 is expected to be installed during Q2 of 2015, with initial CGI production beginning upon commissioning of system