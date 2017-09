March 2 (Reuters) - Mirbud SA :

* Signs 22.8 million zloty gross ($6.16 million) conditional deal with Progress XIV Sp. z o.o. S.K.A. for construction of a pavilion shopping mall in Mielec, Poland

* Progress XIV Sp. z o.o. S.K.A. is a unit of Rank Progress SA ($1 = 3.7028 zlotys)