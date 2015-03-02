BRIEF-MPC Capital FY revenue up 17 pct to 34.5 mln euros

March 2 (Reuters) - MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :

* Announces 17 pct revenue growth and 4.2 million euro ($4.7 million) consolidated net profit in 2014

* Group increased its revenue by around 17 pct to 34.5 million euros in 2014 financial year

* Expects to see a further improvement in results for current 2015 financial year

* Ulf Hollaender, previously CFO of MPC Capital AG until year 2000, is to become new CEO

* New CFO will be Constantin Baack

* Personnel changes are with effect from April 1

* Axel Schroeder is switching to supervisory board of MPC Capital AG with a view to taking over as chairman ($1 = 0.8914 euros)