March 2 (Reuters) - Hansa Medical AB :

* Hansa Medical’s CFO appointed acting CEO

* Says Hansa Medical’s CFO Göran Arvidson has been appointed acting CEO during Fredrik Lindgren’s leave of absence

* Says Fredrik Lindgren has, due to medical reasons, been granted leave of absence by board of directors