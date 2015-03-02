FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK government and FCA launch pensions fees study
March 2, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UK government and FCA launch pensions fees study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) -

* Financial conduct authority (FCA) and department for work and pensions (dwp) have today published a joint call for evidence on disclosure of transaction cost information for workplace pension schemes.

* Fca and dwp are seeking views to feed into next phase of this work, which looks at how information about transaction costs should be reported in a standardised, comparable format.

Minister For Pensions Steve Webb Said: “Pension Savers Need To Have Confidence That Their Hard Earned money is working for them.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

