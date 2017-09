March 2 (Reuters) - Allergy Therapeutics Plc

* Increase in H1 revenue of 11% at constant currency to £30.2m (h1 2014: £27.2m)*

* Operating profit increased 13% to £7.5m (H1 2014: £6.7m)

* H1 profit for period increased 17% to £7.3m (H1 2014: £6.2m)