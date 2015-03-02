FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fairvest Property Holdings NAV rises to 160.5 cents
#Financials
March 2, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fairvest Property Holdings NAV rises to 160.5 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd :

* Condensed consolidated results for the six months ended 31 December 2014

* 27.6 pct annualised return to shareholders for 2014 calendar year

* Interim distribution increased by 10.03 pct to 7.427 cents per linked unit

* Net asset value per linked unit increased to 160.5 cents

* Distribution growth, at upper end of range of between 9 pct and 10 pct as previously communicated to market, is still achievable for 2015 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

