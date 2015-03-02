FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PSG Konsult says to dispose of two non-core businesses
March 2, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-PSG Konsult says to dispose of two non-core businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - PSG Konsult Ltd :

* PSG konsult has disposed of two of its non-core businesses: PSG Academy and Nhluvuko risk administration

* Sales are effective from 1 March 2015

* PSG Academy, a private higher education institute that offers training to financial advisers, has been acquired by moonstone information refinery

* Nhluvuko risk administration, a health insurance administrator, has been disposed of to African Unity Health (Pty) Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

