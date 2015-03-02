BRIEF-PSG Konsult says to dispose of two non-core businesses

March 2 (Reuters) - PSG Konsult Ltd :

* PSG konsult has disposed of two of its non-core businesses: PSG Academy and Nhluvuko risk administration

* Sales are effective from 1 March 2015

* PSG Academy, a private higher education institute that offers training to financial advisers, has been acquired by moonstone information refinery

* Nhluvuko risk administration, a health insurance administrator, has been disposed of to African Unity Health (Pty) Ltd