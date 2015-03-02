BRIEF-Ophir Energy completes acquisition of Salamander Energy

March 2 (Reuters) - Ophir Energy Plc

* Completion of acquisition of Salamander Energy Plc

* Scheme has now become effective and entire issued ordinary share capital of Salamander is owned by Ophir

* Admission of 152,208,612 new Ophir shares to trading on main market for listed securities of LSE is expected to occur with effect from 8.00 a.m. (london time) on 3 March 2015

* Directors of combined group are now Nicholas Smith (non-executive chairman), Nicholas Cooper, Bill Higgs, Ronald Blakely, Alan Booth, Vivien Gibney, Lyndon Powell, Bill Schrader and Carol Bell