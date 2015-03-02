FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thrombogenics sees final European commission approval for Jetrea in 2 to 3 months
#Healthcare
March 2, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Thrombogenics sees final European commission approval for Jetrea in 2 to 3 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Thrombogenics NV

* Thrombogenics NV : Thrombogenics receives positive chmp opinion for ready diluted formulation of Jetrea

* Thrombogenics receives positive CHMP opinion for ready diluted formulation of Jetrea

* jetrea is approved in EU for treatment of Vitreomacular Traction (vmt), including when associated with macular hole of diameter less than or equal to 400 microns

* Anticipate a final approval decision from European Commission within next 2 to 3 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

