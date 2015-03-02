FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S IMMO makes offer for S IMMO INVEST participating certificates
#Financials
March 2, 2015 / 5:42 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-S IMMO makes offer for S IMMO INVEST participating certificates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - S IMMO AG :

* Exchange offer with cash alternative for S IMMO INVEST participating certificates

* Will make a voluntary public offer to holders of outstanding 1.13 million S IMMO INVEST participating certificates

* Wants to acquire S IMMO INVEST participating certificates either by exchanging them for a bond or for a cash consideration

* Offer will be directed at acquisition of up to 705,882 S IMMO INVEST participating certificates corresponding to approximately 62.43 pct of S IMMO’s outstanding participating certificates capital

* Recipients will be able to either exchange certificates for 10-year fixed term bond with fixed coupon of 3.25 pct p.a. and denomination of 500 euros ($559) at exchange rate of 85.00 euros or sell them to S IMMO at 85.00 euros per certificate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

