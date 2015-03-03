FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding FY reported net revenue down to CHF 1,251.9 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
March 3, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding FY reported net revenue down to CHF 1,251.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Daetwyler Holding AG :

* Will propose to the general meeting of share-holders an anniversary dividend with cash and share components at an indicative price of 7.8155 francs per bearer share

* FY 2014 reported net revenue declined to 1,251.9 million Swiss francs ($1.3 billion) due to the divestment of the Maagtechnic specialist distribution business

* FY reported operating result (EBIT) fell slightly to 132.3 million Swiss francs

* FY net result amounted to 97.9 million Swiss francs

* Strives to achieve organic growth, regards sales of 1,200 million Swiss francs in 2015 as a realistic target

* Aims to generate sales of 2 billion Swiss francs and EBIT margin of between 12 percent and 15 percent by 2020

* To propose 1.5631 Swiss francs (previous year: 0.56 francs) per registered share Source text - bit.ly/1EcIM6X Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9559 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

