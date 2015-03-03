FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AFG Arbonia Forster Holding FY revenue up 1.3 pct to CHF 1.02 bln
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 3, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AFG Arbonia Forster Holding FY revenue up 1.3 pct to CHF 1.02 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG :

* Recorded a slight revenue increase of 1.3 percent to 1,017.4 million Swiss francs (previous year: 1,004.0 million Swiss francs) in 2014 financial year

* In absolute terms, FY EBIT was down from 61.5 million Swiss francs to 33.4 million Swiss francs

* In 2014 financial year actually achieved a group profit for the first time since 2010 amounting to 15.1 million Swiss francs (previous year loss 49.9 million Swiss francs)

* Restructuring measures in the Building Envelope Division: planned cuts of 150 - 200 jobs at EgoKiefer over the coming 18 months

* In light of unsatisfactory results in last year, to ask to refrain from the distribution of dividend Source text - bit.ly/1aJqO13 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.