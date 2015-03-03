BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property FY 2014 net income of CHF 175.3 mln vs CHF 271.0 mln year ago

March 3 (Reuters) - PSP Swiss Property AG :

* In 2014, operating net income excluding changes in fair value fell slightly by 2.5 pct to 169.3 million Swiss francs ($176.93 million) compared to 2013 (173.6 million francs)

* Proposes a cash distribution of 3.25 francs per share out of capital contribution reserves

* FY net income including changes in fair value amounted to 175.3 million francs (2013: 271.0 million francs)

* For 2015 business year, an EBITDA (excluding changes in fair value) of approximately 225 million francs (2014: 238.2 million francs) is expected