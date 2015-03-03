FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gagfah FY net operating income up 4.9 pct to EUR 390.7 mln
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Gagfah FY net operating income up 4.9 pct to EUR 390.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Gagfah SA :

* Net operating income (NOI) in 2014 was 390.7 million euros ($437 million) (+4.9 percent), which represents an NOI margin of 69.5 percent and an NOI yield of 5.1 percent

* FY adjusted EBITDA was 349.7 million euros (+4.3 percent) and reflects a margin of 4.5% on average property value in course of 2014

* FY recurring FFO was 189.9 million euros or 0.88 euros per share (+47%)

* To propose a cash dividend of 0.35 euros per share to next annual general meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.