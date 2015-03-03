BRIEF-Gagfah FY net operating income up 4.9 pct to EUR 390.7 mln

March 3 (Reuters) - Gagfah SA :

* Net operating income (NOI) in 2014 was 390.7 million euros ($437 million) (+4.9 percent), which represents an NOI margin of 69.5 percent and an NOI yield of 5.1 percent

* FY adjusted EBITDA was 349.7 million euros (+4.3 percent) and reflects a margin of 4.5% on average property value in course of 2014

* FY recurring FFO was 189.9 million euros or 0.88 euros per share (+47%)

* To propose a cash dividend of 0.35 euros per share to next annual general meeting of shareholders