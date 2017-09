March 3 (Reuters) - Jungfraubahn Holding AG :

* 2014 business year - traffic income once again over 120 million francs

* Achieved a traffic income of 121.5 million Swiss francs ($127 million) in the 2014 business year, same as the previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9572 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)