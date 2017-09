March 3 (Reuters) - Vastned Retail NV :

* Reports a FY result of 31.7 million euros ($35.48 million) versus loss of 91.2 million year euros ago

* FY gross rental income 96.4 million euros versus 123.2 million euros year ago

* FY direct result of 2.44 euros per share

* Expects FY 2015 direct result to be between 2.10 euros and 2.30 euros per share

* To propose dividend of 2.0 euros per share