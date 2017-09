March 3 (Reuters) - Athena IT-Group A/S :

* H1 2014/15 EBITDA 6.1 million Danish crowns ($915,737) versus 5.0 million crowns year ago

* H1 2014/15 net sales 31.8 million crowns versus 25.0 million crowns year ago

* Raises FY revenue outlook to 59 million - 61 million crowns

* Raises FY revenue outlook to 59 million - 61 million crowns

* Still sees FY EBITDA at 12 million -13 million crowns