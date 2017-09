March 2 (Reuters) - Yesil Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Signs agreement with Yesil Global to buy 50 percent of land in Istanbul, Turkey, at 36.3 million lira ($14.41 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5185 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)