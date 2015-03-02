BRIEF-Bastide le Confort Medical H1 net income group share rises to 3.7 mln euros

March 2 (Reuters) - Bastide le Confort Medical SA :

* H1 revenue of 83.9 million euros ($93.8 million) versus 75.6 million euros year ago

* H1 net income group share of 3.7 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year ago

* Confirms FY global growth target of 10-15 percent

* In advanced negotiations to acquire a company specializing in provision of services around chronic wound care (revenue 0.6 million euros) Source text: bit.ly/1zSCg0e Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)