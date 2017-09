March 2 (Reuters) - Bollore :

* Acquires 40.5 million Vivendi SA shares

* Vivendi shares acquired at 21 euros ($23) per share

* Stake in Vivendi rises from 5.15 percent to 8.15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)