March 3 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa Group Ltd :

* FY diluted Headline EPS increased 10 pct to 1 537.5 cents.

* Declared a total dividend per share of 925 cents, up 13 pct

* Revenue grew 6 pct to R63.1 bln, as net interest income increased 10 pct and non-interest income rose 2 pct