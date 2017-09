March 3 (Reuters) - GAM Holding AG :

* Reports underlying net profit of 177.2 million Swiss francs ($185 million) for 2014, down 16 percent year-on-year

* FY 2014 underlying pre-tax profit of 216.7 million francs, down 7 pct from 2013

* FY 2014 IFRS net profit of 169.0 million francs

* FY 2014 proposed dividend of 0.65 francs per share, unchanged from previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9573 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)