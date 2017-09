BRIEF-Swissquote FY 2014 net profit up 101.8 pct to CHF 23.5 mln

March 3 (Reuters) - Swissquote Group Holding SA :

* FY 2014 net revenues up 16.5 percent to 145.5 million Swiss francs ($151.99 million)

* Expects 2015 net revenues to continue growing (+15 percent); net profit to be impacted by 25 million francs provision

* FY 2014 net profit up 101.8 percent to 23.5 million francs

* FY 2014 pretax profit at 28.2 million francs versus 29.1 million francs year ago

* FY net fee and commission income up by 6.1 percent to 62.9 million francs

* To propose unchanged dividend of 0.60 Swiss francs per share