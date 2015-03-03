FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Realtech FY group revenue down 8 pct to EUR 35.9 mln
#IT Services & Consulting
March 3, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Realtech FY group revenue down 8 pct to EUR 35.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Realtech AG :

* FY 2014 group revenue down 8 percent to 35.9 million euros ($40)

* FY EBIT negative again: minus 1.3 million euros following minus 6.5 million euros in previous year

* FY 2014 increase of gross profit by 4 percent, from 15.3 million euros to 15.9 million euros

* Expects that a positive operating profit can be achieved for 2015 fiscal year

* Sees FY 2015 positive operating profit

* If overall economy is positive, revenue growth is possible in both segments in 2015

* Net profit in 2014 fiscal year was 0.0 million euros, as in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8942 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
