BRIEF-Realtech FY group revenue down 8 pct to EUR 35.9 mln

* FY 2014 group revenue down 8 percent to 35.9 million euros ($40)

* FY EBIT negative again: minus 1.3 million euros following minus 6.5 million euros in previous year

* FY 2014 increase of gross profit by 4 percent, from 15.3 million euros to 15.9 million euros

* Expects that a positive operating profit can be achieved for 2015 fiscal year

* If overall economy is positive, revenue growth is possible in both segments in 2015

* Net profit in 2014 fiscal year was 0.0 million euros, as in previous year