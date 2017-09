March 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Effecten und Wechsel Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG :

* LemnaTec GmbH has agreed a 5 million euros ($5.6 million) equity investment from Anterra Capital

* Proceeds from financing will be used to accelerate LemnaTec’s continued growth and market expansion globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)