BRIEF-Diasorin FY 2014 net income raises by 1.2 pct to 84.1 mln euros
March 3, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Diasorin FY 2014 net income raises by 1.2 pct to 84.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - DiaSorin SpA :

* Reports full year 2014 net income of 84.1 million euros ($93.90 million), up 1.2 pct

* Full year revenue is 443.8 million euros, up 2.8 pct

* Full year EBITDA is 160.3 million euros versus 163.1 million euros a year ago

* Sees 2015 revenues growth between 4 pct and 5 pct at CER compared with 2014

* Sees 2015 EBITDA growth between 4 pct and 5 pct at CER compared with 2014

* Proposes full year 2014 dividend of 0.60 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

