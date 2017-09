March 3 (Reuters) - Rigas Farmaceitiska Fabrika AS :

* Decides to increase its share capital to 2,930,200 euros ($3.28 million) by issuing new 1,430,000 shares with nominal value of 1.40 euros a share Source text: bit.ly/1EJC4py Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)