BRIEF-Mauna Kea Technologies announces results Cellvizio tests in esophageal and gastric cancers
March 3, 2015 / 5:27 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mauna Kea Technologies announces results Cellvizio tests in esophageal and gastric cancers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Mauna Kea Technologies SA :

* Center for Endomicroscopy in China publishes two prospective studies showing advantages of Cellvizio probe-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (pCLE) in the diagnosis of esophageal and gastric cancers

* First study presented results of a prospective phase 2 trial showing that the use of pCLE significantly improves specificity of diagnosis in gastric cancer

* In the second study pCLE was shown to support the diagnosis of esophageal squamous neoplasia (ESN) with high levels of sensitivity (95 percent) and specificity (91 percent) Source text: bit.ly/17O7m1B Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
