BRIEF-MTN Group FY HEPS rises 8.9 pct
March 4, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-MTN Group FY HEPS rises 8.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd

* Summary consolidated annual financial results for the year ended 31 December 2014

* FY group subscribers increased 7.5 pct to 223,4 million

* Revenue increased 6.4 pct to r146 154 million

* EBITDA increased 10.2 pct to r65 520 million

* Final dividend of 800 cents per share, with total dividend of 1 245 cents per share

* EBITDA margin increased 1.5 percentage points to 44.8 pct

* Capex decreased 16.3 pct to r25 242 million

* Voice traffic and data traffic increased 6.5 pct and 85.8 pct respectively

* In 2015, MTN expects to benefit from a number of interventions put in place in South Africa and Nigeria in previous year

* South African operation will also accelerate its immediate capex plans to support our medium-term growth prospects, particularly in data area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

