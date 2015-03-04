BRIEF-S.Africa's MMI Holdings H1 headline earnings up 10 pct

March 4 (Reuters) - MMI Holdings Ltd :

* Profits from operating divisions up 13 pct to 1.5 billion rand

* Core headline earnings up 10 pct to 1.9 billion rand

* Interim dividend up 11 pct to 63 cents per share

* Board believes that group has identified and is implementing innovative strategies to continue unlocking value

* New business PVP for 6 months ended December 31 up 15 pct to 24 billion rand

* Net insurance premiums for 6-months ended December 31 at 13 943 million rand versus 10 511 million rand