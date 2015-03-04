FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bossard Holding FY net income of CHF 57.1 mln, up 2 pct
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 4, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bossard Holding FY net income of CHF 57.1 mln, up 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Bossard Holding AG :

* FY 2014 EBIT increased by 4.3 percent to 72.8 million Swiss francs ($75.70 million)

* FY 2014 2 percent increase in net income to 57.1 million francs

* To pay a dividend of 3 francs for registered a shares split in the ratio 1:2 since April 2014 (previous year: 3 francs)

* Is expecting a further growth in sales for FY 2015 - always provided there is no fundamental change in the underlying macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions

* Is aiming for sales growth of 13-16 percent in local currency in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1AYOdW8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9617 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.