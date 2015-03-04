FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Temenos Group acquires Multifonds for 235 mln euros
#Software
March 4, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Temenos Group acquires Multifonds for 235 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Temenos Group AG

* Acquires Multifonds to broaden its portfolio of banking software

* Is paying 235 million euros ($262.35 million) to acquire Multifonds from a shareholder group led by growth equity investor summit partners

* Transaction is being funded through a mixture of cash and debt

* FY 2015 total non-IFRS revenue growth of 18 pct to 23 pct (implying non-IFRS revenue of $528 million to $550 million)

* FY 2015 non-IFRS EBIT margin of 28.5 pct (implying non-IFRS EBIT of $150 million to $157 million)

* Acquisition of Multifonds, which is due to close on March 5, is expected to make a material contribution to Temenos' revenues, profits and EPS Source text: bit.ly/1aKYefY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
