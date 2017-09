March 4 (Reuters) - Blackburn OJSC :

* Says Vesna LLC acquires 29.28 pct stake in company

* Says Torgovyi dom Obukhov LLC increases its stake in company to 16.609 pct from 2.14 pct Source text: bit.ly/1FW8USc, bit.ly/1DNKYhJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)