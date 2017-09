March 4 (Reuters) - Vilmorin & Cie SA :

* Successfully reopens inaugural public bond issue, increasing it by 150 million euros ($166.04 million)

Following this operation, total amount of this bond will rise to 450 million euros, with a coupon of 2.375 pct ($1 = 0.9034 euros)