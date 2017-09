March 4 (Reuters) - Affine RE SA :

* FY gross rental income 43.7 million euros ($48.4 million) versus eur 40.2 million year ago

* Proposes dividend of 1.00 euro per share

* FY net loss group share of 11 million euros versus loss of 8.8 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1BHWy10 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9030 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)