March 4 (Reuters) - Altamir Sca

* FY attributable net income 59.5 million euros ($65.9 million) versus 65.9 million euros year ago

* FY NAV per share at Dec. 31, 2014 is 16.04 euros versus 14.87 euros per share at Dec. 31, 2013

* Proposes dividend of 0.50 euros per share, up by 11 pct compared to year ago

* Revalued net assets 585.8 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014 versus 542.8 million euros at Dec. 31, 2013