March 4 (Reuters) - Luz Saude SA (formerly Espirito Santo Saude SA) :

* FY 2014 operating revenue up 7.5 pct to 401.6 million euros ($444.7 million)

* FY 2014 EBITDA down 3.3 pct to 57 million euros

* FY 2014 net profit up 29 pct to 18.1 million euros

* End-December net debt of 206 million euros versus 210.3 million euros at end-December 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1zYoOI1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9031 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)