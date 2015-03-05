BRIEF-Banque Cantonale du Valais FY 2014 net income of CHF 56.3 mln, up 0.6 pct

March 5 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale du Valais :

* FY 2014 net income amounted to 56.3 million Swiss francs ($58.34 million)(+ 0.6 pct)

* FY 2014 net interest income decreased by 7.3 million Swiss francs to 174.5 million Swiss francs

* Distribution of unchanged dividend (as in 2013) of 27 percent per bearer and 16 percent per registered share will also be on the agenda

* FY 2014 income from commission and service fee of 33 million francs, down 3.2 percent Further company coverage: Source text - bit.ly/1EPeFTI ($1 = 0.9650 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)