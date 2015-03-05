FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Autoneum Holding FY 2014 EBIT up by CHF 17.7 mln to CHF 135.1 mln
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
March 5, 2015 / 6:44 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Autoneum Holding FY 2014 EBIT up by CHF 17.7 mln to CHF 135.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Autoneum Holding AG :

* FY 2014 EBIT improved by 17.7 million Swiss francs to 135.1 million Swiss francs ($140.0 million)

* FY 2014 net profit multiplied from 36.2 million francs to 102.8 million francs

* For FY 2014 proposes to increase the dividend to 4.50 francs per share

* FY 2014 net sales in local currencies increased by 1.9 pct

* FY 2014 net sales in Swiss francs fell from 2,053.3 million francs to 1,954.7 million francs

* Expects to be able to grow by between 4 pct and 5 pct in local currencies in line with its financial mid-term targets in FY 2015

* Present appreciation of the Swiss franc against other currencies will cause 2015 consolidated group sales in Swiss francs to decrease slightly on 2014 in spite of the intended organic growth Source text: bit.ly/17Tmivh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9650 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.