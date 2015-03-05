FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Siegfried Holding FY 2014 sales fall to CHF 315.3 mln
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 5, 2015 / 6:44 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Siegfried Holding FY 2014 sales fall to CHF 315.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Siegfried Holding Ltd :

* 2014 financial year was characterized by declining sales and a considerably higher EBITDA margin

* FY EBITDA are reported at 58.8 million Swiss francs ($61 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 18.6 percent (2013: 17.5 percent)

* FY sales are reported at 315.3 million Swiss francs (2013: 375 million swiss francs)

* FY EBIT of 34.0 million francs represents EBIT margin of 10.8 percent. In year under review, Siegfried reported net profit of 38.6 million francs

* Will recommend to the general meeting the unchanged payout the shareholders of 1.50 Swiss francs per share.

* In 2015, Siegfried group expects to grow in terms of EBITDA in the low-double-digit percentage range Source text - bit.ly/1DOATRn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9650 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.