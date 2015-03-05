FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Basler Kantonalbank FY 2014 group profit up 65.9 pct to CHF 200.4 mln
March 5, 2015 / 6:49 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Basler Kantonalbank FY 2014 group profit up 65.9 pct to CHF 200.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Basler Kantonalbank :

* FY 2014, group profit of 200.4 million Swiss francs ($208 million) (+65.9 pct) and a gross profit of 265.1 million Swiss francs(-6.0 percent)

* Proposes unchanged dividend compared to prior year of 3.10 Swiss francs(gross) per participation certificate

* Sees 2015 operating profit slightly down on previous year’s level, but one the other hand higher net profit, marked by extraordinary factors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9650 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

