BRIEF-Stallergenes announces proposal to merge with Greer Laboratories
#Healthcare
March 3, 2015 / 6:37 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Stallergenes announces proposal to merge with Greer Laboratories

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Stallergenes SA :

* Project to combine Stallergenes and Greer Laboratories submitted to the board of the company

* Under transaction proposed by Ares Life Sciences, businesses of Stallergenes and Greer would be combined under common ownership of Ares Allergy Holding PLC

* Shares of Ares Allergy Holding PLC would be listed on Euronext Paris

* Under the terms of Ares Life Sciences’ proposal, Stallergenes’ shareholders would receive, through a cross-border merger, one share of Ares Allergy Holding PLC for each share of Stallergenes, reflecting a value ratio of 1.5 Stallergenes to Greer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
