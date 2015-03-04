FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coltene Holding FY 2014 net profit of CHF 15.6 mln, up 18.5 pct
#Healthcare
March 4, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Coltene Holding FY 2014 net profit of CHF 15.6 mln, up 18.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Coltene Holding AG :

* FY 2014 sales of 162.3 million Swiss francs ($168.78 million), up 1.5 pct, 3.0 pct in local currencies

* FY 2014 EBIT of 22.4 million francs, plus 15.2 pct; EBIT margin widens to 13.8 pct

* FY 2014 net profit of 15.6 million francs, plus 18.5 pct

* Expects moderate 2 pct to 4 pct growth for overall market over medium term, driven by new products

* Management remains committed to its goal of gradually raising consolidated EBIT margin to 15 pct of net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9616 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
