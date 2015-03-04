FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Switzerland Market Report
March 4, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Panalpina Welttransport more than doubles FY EBIT to CHF 116.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG :

* More than doubled its EBIT to 116.7 million Swiss francs ($121 million) in 2014 compared to the previous year

* FY consolidated profit jumped from 11.7 million Swiss francs to 86.5 million Swiss francs

* FY net forwarding revenue 6,707.1 million Swiss francs versus 6,757.6 million Swiss francs year ago

* FY reported EBIT 116.7 million francs versus 48.0 million francs year ago

* Is going to propose a dividend payment of 2.75 Swiss francs per share to the annual general meeting on May 12

* Expects air freight market to grow by 3 percent to 4 percent and the ocean freight market by 4 percent to 5 percent in 2015

* The company aims to outperform the market in all segments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9618 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9616 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

