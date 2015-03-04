BRIEF-Novacyt and Leica Biosystems sign distribution deal for NOVAprep in Greater China

March 4 (Reuters) - Novacyt SA :

* Announces that Novacyt and Leica Biosystems have signed a distribution deal for NOVAprep in Greater China

* Agreement has an initial term of five years and covers Greater China including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan

* Agreement has an initial term of five years and covers Greater China including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan

* NOVAprep is expected to be launched in China during second half of 2015