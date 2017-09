March 4 (Reuters) - arGEN-X BV :

* arGEN-X expands preclinical pipeline with ARGX-115, a novel simple antibody for cancer immunotherapy

* Has exercised its option to exclusively license a preclinical therapeutic antibody candidate, now ARGX-115, to target GARP, a novel immune checkpoint with potential in cancer immunotherapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)