FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Euronext announces monthly trading volumes for February 2015
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Euronext announces monthly trading volumes for February 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* Reports February 2015 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 8.25 billion euros ($9.21 billion), up 24 pct compared to February 2014

* Activity on commodity derivatives remained strong in February with an average daily volume of 52,474 contracts traded, up 18 pct compared to February 2014

* In February 2015, average daily volume on derivatives on equity indices decreased with 225,995 contracts, down 15 pct compared to February 2014

* In February 2015, average daily volume on individual equity derivatives also declined, with 264,767 contracts, down 8 pct compared to February 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.